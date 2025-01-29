Ridge Holland gets into heated confrontation with female WWE star

A female star interfered in Ridge Holland's match recently. Hence, he confronted her tonight on NXT.

For the past few weeks, Izzi Dame has had some run-ins with Shawn Spears backstage. However, she has been clear that she wanted nothing to do with Spears. In one of those segments, Tony D'Angelo came to her defense. However, this resulted in Spears turning his attention to the NXT North American Champion.

Last week on the black and silver brand, Tony D'Angelo defended his title against Ridge Holland. During the match, Shawn Spears came out and tried to intervene in the match but Tony stopped him. Niko Vance and Brooks Jensen also came out and brawled with the D'Angelo Family. This distraction allowed Izzi Dame to attack Holland which helped D'Angelo win the match.

Tonight on the black and silver brand, Izzi explained that she was not friends with The Don of NXT but she helped him because the North American Champion helped her backstage against Shawn Spears.

Ridge confronted her about her actions last week. He called her a liar and said he should be the North American Champion but he lost because of her. Stack Lorenzo came to her defense this time. Before things could get out of hand, Holland and Stacks were separated.

It will be interesting to see if Ridge Holland will get a rematch for the NXT North American Championship anytime soon.

