Ridge Holland breaks his silence following brutal injury at WWE Day 1

WWE Superstar Ridge Holland, who currently plies his trade in SmackDown, has finally broken his silence on social media after his brutal injury at WWE Day 1.

Ridge Holland took a knee from Ricochet during the Kickoff Show on WWE Day 1 which caused severe damage to his nose. According to the announcers, Ridge Holland had a broken nose which forced him out of the match due to injury. Sheamus, who was on Holland's team in their encounter against Cesaro and Ricochet, continued to fight and ultimately earned the victory for his team.

Ridge Holland posted a photo on Twitter which clearly shows his nose in a bad condition. The photo also suggested that measures were taken to stop the blood coming out of the athlete's nose. Ridge Holland captioned the picture: "Bloody lovely!"

WWE officials see Ridge Holland as a future WWE Champion

American journalist Dave Meltzer in his Wrestling Observer Newsletter had mentioned that officials in the WWE expect a lot from Ridge Holland and visualize him as a future WWE champion.

Holland, a former rugby player, was picked for the blue brand for Vince's promotion as part of the WWE Draft 2021 and has been a star performer ever since. An excerpt from Meltzer's report said:

"The company does have high hopes for Holland, who some in the company have tabbed as a future WWE Champion, as well as Theory, who is young and has a good look. I don't see it in Holland at this point, as he came across as a generic looking guy with generic moves who has a powerful looking body and is a legit athlete."

