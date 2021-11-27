Ridge Holland set to face 8-time Champion on his SmackDown debut

Ridge Holland was called up to the main roster in the WWE Draft 2021 and WWE has now announced his debut will be on SmackDown.

Holland has recently been moved from the brand NXT to the blue brand. He will have his first match on SmackDown against Cesaro, on the 26th of November.

Holland’s debut was generated by him creating a distraction which ultimately led to Cesaro losing a match against Sheamus. Winning the match would've guaranteed the former WWE United States Champion's place on Team SmackDown for Survivor Series 2021.

Since the very beginning of his arrival on the main roster, Ridge Holland has always been clear about his friendship with Sheamus. We could see the two perform as a duo in the future.

Sheamus @WWESheamus #SmackDown ..an Irishman & an Englishman walk into a bar.. 1st round is on young Holland here… the kid done good @RidgeWWE ..an Irishman & an Englishman walk into a bar.. 1st round is on young Holland here… the kid done good @RidgeWWE #SmackDown https://t.co/hHsrIirmv9

If WWE pairs up Ridge Holland with Sheamus, the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Division is likely to gain a fresh team, who could be title contenders in the future.

Ridge Holland initially started his wrestling career on NXT

On the 29th of August, 2018, Holland made his in-ring debut on NXT and faced Keith Lee. Unfortunately, he lost the match.

On the 29th of November the same year, Holland made his first NXT UK brand debut, and had a match with Oliver Carter. The former won the match making a mark on both brands, even though he didn't really get off to the best of starts on NXT.

After 2018, Holland appeared inside the ring on the 7th of August, 2020 and had a Triple Threat Match against Oney Lorcan and Damian Priest. A match which was ultimately won by Priest.

Ridge Holland’s final match on NXT was on the 12th of October, 2021, where he teamed up with Pete Dunne against Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner. But unfortunately, Holland was unsuccessful in winning the match.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Ridge Holland is yet to win a title in WWE and it remains to be seen if he can capture gold on SmackDown.

When we interviewed Queen Zelina, she had a fight with a current Champion off camera. Click here!

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for Ridge Holland's debut? Yes No 6 votes so far