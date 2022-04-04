Ridge Holland and Sheamus defeat New Day at WrestleMania 38

The team of Ridge Holland and Sheamus defeated The New Day at WrestleMania 38 in a tag team match. The former tag team champions faced off against Holland and Sheamus with Butch at Ringside.

The New Day have been involved in an ongoing feud with Ridge Holland and Sheamus since Ridge first debuted on the blue brand. Things became personal between the teams when Big E was injured at the hands of Holland on a recent edition of SmackDown.

Xavier Woods, who had not been seen on WWE TV since January, made his return in subsequent weeks to set up the match by defeating Holland.

Holland and Sheamus came to the ring with Butch in their corner, whereas Woods and Kofi Kingston came out with the same gear design that Big E wore at the time of his WWE Championship win.

Ridge Holland scored the pinfall on Woods, winning on his debut at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The former Pete Dunne has joined Sheamus & Ridge Holland on SmackDown

Sheamus and Ridge Holland recently enlisted some help from NXT 2.0 for their battle against Kingston, Woods, and Big E.

Former NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne was the man chosen for the task. He debuted on SmackDown with a completely new look, ditching his wrestling singlet for a white shirt, braces, and a flat cap. He was also sporting a new name, Butch.

At the conclusion of the WrestleMania match, Butch made his presence felt by attacking the New Day while his teammates held him back.

What did you think of Ridge and Sheamus' victory at WrestleMania? You can share your thoughts in the comment section below.

AJ Styles spoke to Sportskeeda about Edge ahead of the big WrestleMania showdown. Catch it here.

Edited by Debottam Saha