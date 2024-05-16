Rikishi asks for prayers for Jimmy Uso amid WWE hiatus 

Jimmy Uso hasn't been seen on WWE TV since last month when he was attacked by Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa and was removed from The Bloodline. This came after his WrestleMania loss to Jey Uso was seen as a major problem by The Enforcer.

It was later reported that Uso was suffering from a real-life injury, which was the reason for his recent absence. His father, Rikishi, recently shared an interesting update about the former champion, requesting WWE fans to pray for Jimmy.

It's unclear how long Jimmy Uso will be out of action following his injury, but it seems that a new Bloodline has formed in his absence, and this latest update doesn't bode well for the former champion.

Uso's brother, Main Event Jey, is in the semi-finals of the King of the Ring Tournament, while his cousin, Roman Reigns, hasn't been seen since his WrestleMania loss, which leaves the original Bloodline in an interesting position.

Will Jimmy Uso return to WWE with Roman Reigns?

Roman Reigns' future doesn't look too bright at the moment. Solo Sikoa has taken leadership of The Bloodline in his absence, recently claiming it was at The Tribal Chief's behest. Many fans don't believe he has had contact with The Tribal Chief, who is now a free agent after dropping out of the Draft a few weeks ago.

Many fans believe Roman Reigns will look to reunite the original Bloodline when he returns to WWE TV to combat Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa. As of now, it's unknown when he will return, but the story seems to be heading in that direction.

There is also the wildcard of Jacob Fatu seemingly heading towards the Stamford-based promotion, and it's not clear how he will fit into the storyline. It will be interesting to see if Fatu joins forces with the former Universal Champion in the future.