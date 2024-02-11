Rikishi, Braun Strowman, and other WWE stars react to rare personal update from Shane McMahon

Shane McMahon has stayed off the wrestling radar since his last WWE appearance at WrestleMania 39. However, The Best in the World posted a rare update on social media which caught the attention of Rikishi and Braun Strowman, among others.

Shane O'Mac was a prominent name in WWE for decades before he distanced himself from the business in 2009. He returned to the company in 2016 as the commissioner of WWE SmackDown but was fired after losing to Kevin Owens in 2019. The 54-year-old has made sporadic appearances since then.

Shane recently took to Instagram to shower praise on his son Kenyon McMahon after the latter committed to play football with the North Carolina Tar Heels team. Many notable names from the wrestling world also reacted to the post, with stars such as Rikishi, Braun Strowman and Natalya sending supportive messages.

Rikishi, Braun Strowman and Natalya commented on the post!

Dutch Mantell believes Shane McMahon won't return to WWE

Shane McMahon has not been seen on WWE programming since he tore his quads in an impromptu match against The Miz at WrestleMania 39. The Best in the World was replaced by Snoop Dogg who went on to defeat The A-Lister.

Fans have been wondering if Shane would make a return to the global juggernaut after recent allegations against Vince McMahon which led to him resigning from his position in TKO Group Holdings.

Dutch Mantell provided his opinion to the same, stating that he doesn't see either Shane or Stephanie coming back:

"I don't think he [Shane McMahon] will comeback. And let me change my opinion of Stephanie [McMahon]. I don't think she'll go back either, because she knew about it, right?" said Mantell.

Mantell also explained why it might be difficult for the third-generation McMahons to return:

"Shane knew about it. And Endeavour has said, and I don't know if it applies to them, or even Triple H, but if anybody had knowledge of what was going on, there's not a place for them at TKO. And that's what you do when you have a cancer, you cut it out, but if you leave little cancers laying around, there's going to be a big cancer later on, maybe that's the reasoning," Mantell added.

Shane McMahon reportedly received a lot of heat for how he booked Royal Rumble 2024 after which he was quietly let go from all backstage roles in WWE. The star has made only one appearance since then.