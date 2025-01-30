Rikishi breaks silence after real-life Bloodline member makes massive non-WWE announcement

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi is a real-life member of The Bloodline and has always been proud of his heritage. The legendary star recently broke his silence following a huge announcement by a fellow member of The Bloodline.

Rikishi has three sons in WWE: Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa. The Usos are real-life twins, while Sikoa is their younger brother. They have five more siblings named Jeremiah, Thamiko, Tobias, Samson, and Thavana. The youngest is Samson Fatu, who currently plays high school football at Notre Dame in Sherman Oaks, California.

Samson has a promising career with an offer from Portland State University in 2023. He recently announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that another program offered him a scholarship. The Sacramento State Hornets already met with the young offensive lineman, who will be part of the 2026 recruiting class.

Rikishi reshared the announcement, adding the blood drop emoji, showing how proud he was for another accomplishment for his youngest son.

It will be interesting to see if Samson Fatu continues the legacy of The Bloodline as a football player. Several members of his family played college football, such as The Rock (Miami), Roman Reigns (Georgia Tech), Jey and Jimmy Uso (West Alabama), Solo Sikoa (Dickinson State), and Rosey (Hawaii).

All the names mentioned didn't make it to the NFL but found success in pro wrestling.

Rikishi opens up about Samson Fatu's future in WWE

On his Off The Top podcast in December 2024, Rikishi commented on the buzz surrounding his son, Samson Fatu. The Hall of Famer revealed that Samson wanted to accomplish something before pursuing the NFL or even pro wrestling.

"He wants to become a millionaire before moving into NFL, and with the opportunities that are out there with NIL and stuff for college kids, I said, 'Dude, this is an opportunity given to you.' So he sounds like he has a little bit of interest, and if in case the day comes, I’m gonna have no worries because he’s been around this business since he was five," the legend said. [H/T: Fightful]

The Bloodline has dominated WWE over the past four years, with Roman Reigns at the helm. Considering Jacob Fatu's rise atop the card, the future of the Samoan dynasty looks bright.

