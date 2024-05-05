Rikishi breaks silence after The Bloodline adds a new member, sends a bold message

Rikishi has reacted to Tanga Loa joining The Bloodline. At WWE Backlash France, the faction added its latest member, who helped Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga beat Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.

Tanga Loa is a former New Japan Pro Wrestling star. He was a part of the Bullet Club and Guerrillas of Destiny. Loa was recruited into the Bullet Club as Tama Tonga's tag team partner. Loa and Tonga are former seven-time IWGP Tag Team Champions.

Taking to his Instagram story, Rikishi sent a one-word message reacting to Tanga Loa joining The Bloodline.

"We [blood drop & one emoji]," wrote Rikishi

Check out a screengrab of Rikishi's Instagram story:

The Samoan faction was originally formed by Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. Over the years, the faction added several new members to the group, including The Rock, The Usos, and Sami Zayn.

Zayn was the first member to quit the faction after betraying Reigns. In 2023, The Usos followed in Zayn's footsteps, leading to a Bloodline Civil War won by Jimmy and Jey. However, Jimmy eventually betrayed his brother and rejoined the faction.

Post-WrestleMania XL, Jimmy was kicked out of the group, per orders from Solo Sikoa. The Enforcer is Rikishi's only remaining son in The Bloodline, as he has now joined forces with Haku's sons.