Rikishi breaks silence after The Rock calls out Roman Reigns at WWE RAW: Day 1

The WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has taken to social media to react to The Rock calling out Roman Reigns on Monday Night RAW: Day 1.

The People's Champion made a shocking return to the Stamford-based company during the show. He got into a physical confrontation with Jinder Mahal and called out the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Rock asked the audience in San Diego whether he should sit at the head of the table when he goes out to eat, which got a big pop. This means it is possible that the dream match could finally happen.

Not long after The Rock called out Roman Reigns on RAW: Day 1, his cousin Rikishi took to Twitter, seemingly responding to the former WWE Champion.

"Have a seat .. Now what’s the problem ???" Rikishi shared.

What does The Rock calling out Roman Reigns mean for Cody Rhodes and his story?

Cody Rhodes tried to finish the story last year when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, The Bloodline interfered and cost The American Nightmare the match.

Despite his loss, Cody Rhodes still wants to win the coveted title, and many fans want to see him take on Roman Reigns in a rematch at WrestleMania 40. However, with The Rock vs. Roman being teased, the future is uncertain for Cody and his goal. If the two cousins face each other at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Australia, The American Nightmare might get his shot at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

If the dream match between The Rock and Roman Reigns happens at WrestleMania 40 instead, then Rhodes might not compete in a world title match at The Show of Shows, which would leave many of his fans disappointed. Only time will tell what happens next and who will be Reigns' opponent at WrestleMania 40.

