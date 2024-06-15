Rikishi creates a song for The Bloodline [AUDIO]

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has made a song for The Bloodline and shared it on his official X/Twitter handle. He also wrote a heartfelt message explaining the reason why he created the song.

At this point, it won't be a stretch to call The Bloodline the most dominant faction in modern-day WWE. Even after Roman Reigns went on a hiatus, the Samoan faction has grown stronger with the additions of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. Solo Sikoa is currently leading the faction.

WWE legend Rikishi recently shared a tweet revealing that he has made a song for The Bloodline. The Samoan Stinker also shared a wholesome message in the caption of the tweet as can be seen below:

"We The Ones. 🩸☝🏾 During the Bloodline run, that was our motto. I wanted to make a song that puts that saying into better perspective. Our family history is extensive, it covers multiple eras and continues through the modern era of professional wrestling and entertainment. The Bloodline is the timeline. This song is produced by DJ Clientel of Hieranarchy Media Group. Shout out to my team for putting another banner together!"

What the future has in store for The Bloodline remains to be seen.

Rikishi on The Bloodline's future following WWE WrestleMania XL

At WrestleMania XL, Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes on Night Two of the event. Shortly after, Rikishi commented on The Bloodline's future on his RIKISHI FATU OFF THE TOP podcast. Here's an excerpt from his comments:

"Who knows? I’m gonna go out and just throw this out there. I kinda see a WarGames. I kinda see somewhere down there The Rock turning on Roman Reigns. Rock becomes the heel, Roman comes back as a babyface." [H/T Fightful]

Rikishi's song is already receiving big praise judging by the comments that his tweet has received so far. It would be interesting to see what Roman Reigns thinks of the song.