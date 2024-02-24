Rikishi finally breaks silence on WWE return; huge statement about returning to be with his sons before WrestleMania

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi knows what he wants, and he's no longer keeping quiet about it. Ahead of Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 40, the star has dropped a blockbuster statement about returning to the ring one more time.

Rikishi has been tuned into what's happening with his sons and The Bloodline before WrestleMania, regularly commenting on different segments on X/Twitter. Be it the return of the Rock, him joining the Bloodline, the entire confusion with Cody Rhodes challenging Roman Reigns, and even the two brothers attacking one another, the legend has been talking about it all.

Now, he's commented on returning to the ring and said that he could hear the fans and that he had something to say. He posted a clip of his appearance on the podcast where he spoke about the return and what it would mean to him to do it one more time.

"When you have 80,000 people either cheering you or booing you, as a dream, as a dream match for the fans, it would be nice. It would be hella nice."

When the host spoke about him as a father keeping his sons in line, he had more to add.

"That'd be great. Everybody would get their photo op. I'll be able to be once again standing in the ring with my two boys, and just enjoying a moment of 80,000, 90,000 people going to be sitting there just soaking all this in."

Expand Tweet

Rikishi will have to get the Usos in line

Jimmy Uso sabotaged his brother's chance to win the Intercontinental Title during the latest episode of RAW.

Jey Uso was close to winning the title and ending the record-breaking run by Gunther as the champion, but it was not to be. Jimmy also attacked Jey, and it seems that the two are ready to go at it against each other soon.

If Rikishi returned to the ring one last time in WWE, he'd have to get the two brothers in line. His equation with Roman Reigns and The Rock would also be interesting, with the Hall of Famer being an elder in the family.