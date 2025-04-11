Rikishi is heartbroken by WWE drama involving daughter-in-law Naomi

WWE has woven multiple stories for WrestleMania 41, and one of them involves a heated rivalry between Naomi and Jade Gargill, with Bianca Belair also playing a big part in the narrative. Rikishi, unfortunately, is sad about how the trio has split up.

It all began when Jade Cargill made a surprise return at Elimination Chamber 2025 and targeted Naomi, advancing the mystery attacker angle that many fans thought WWE forgot about. The Glow would later take responsibility for putting Jade on the shelf, leading to a volatile feud between two of WWE's most popular female stars. Ahead of their WrestleMania clash, Rikishi shared his thoughts on the drama unfolding between the WWE stars and admitted he was heartbroken.

Rikishi was a big fan of Naomi, Cargill, and Belair working as a unit and hoped they could get back together someday. The Hall of Famer reacted on his Off The Top podcast:

"I'm heartbroken. Still to this day, we can honestly say we all still loved Jade, Bianca, and Naomi altogether. I still hope that somehow, these girls can work out their differences, even though they are going into WrestleMania to have a match against each other. I was heartbroken when it happened." [31:23 - 31:57]

Rikishi believed, along with him, that many fans would also be dejected by seeing Naomi, Jade Cargill, and Bianca Belair choose separate paths:

"I believe there are two sides to a story. And to have these two close friends, Jade and Naomi, and also Bianca, for them to have their differences, them all going their own way, is not only sad for me to see, but I think for wrestling fans such as yourself." [31:58 - 32:23]

Check out his comments in the video below:

For now, the legendary Samoan was willing to be patient and allow the story to play out on television.

Rikishi still supports Naomi as WWE WrestleMania approaches

Naomi has not been a heel for a long time in WWE, and a section of the fanbase has been intrigued by seeing a different persona from the former women's champion.

She might be the villain in the feud, but Rikishi was still standing by the side of his daughter-in-law. The 59-year-old veteran based his stance on the fact that he knew little about Jade and Bianca outside of the WWE, whereas Naomi was family.

"They were a good team together. They were fun, they were role models. All three of them are big superstars, but I have to go with my daughter-in-law. She is a part of me. I know Jade, but I don't know her well. I know Bianca, but I don't know her well. But damn sure know Naomi," Rikishi added. [From 32:24 onwards]

Jade Cargill and Naomi will finally have their grudge match at WrestleMania 41, while Bianca Belair will challenge for the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY.

While the focus is currently on Jade and Naomi settling their issues, Belair might eventually also pay attention to her broken relationship with the duo.

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if either quote from the first part of this article is used.

