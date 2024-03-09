Rikishi has heartfelt reaction to major WWE announcement 

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has been watching SmackDown and RAW closely over the past few years since three of his sons are members of The Bloodline.

SmackDown and RAW have been dominated by Roman Reigns and The Bloodline in recent years. The most recent announcement from the company that they have reached 100 million subscribers appears to be linked to their popularity.

Many wrestling stars, past and present, have reacted to the announcement, including Rikishi. The former Intercontinental Champion shared the following update on his Twitter account.

Rikishi has been torn between his own two sons in recent weeks as the Usos look to be on a collision course ahead of WrestleMania.

Jimmy Uso recently invaded RAW to send a message to his brother Jey, once again costing him a main event match. This was the second time in as many weeks that Jimmy has invaded RAW to send a message to his brother and this week's SmackDown is expected to see a reply.

Will Rikishi make his return for WWE WrestleMania XL next month?

Rikishi has been making headlines in recent weeks after he teased that there was something missing from his son's potential WWE WrestleMania clash. From the moment that the match was teased, Rikishi was rumored to be the special guest referee. He was considered to be the only man who could call it down the middle and settle the issues in his own family.

Rikishi recently announced that he would be in Philadelphia for WrestleCon, which is happening around the same time as WrestleMania 40. So, he will be in the right city and could be called upon to be part of the show if needed.

The Rock and Roman Reigns appear to be making waves in WWE ahead of WrestleMania, and a Rikishi return could either help or hinder their current progress.

