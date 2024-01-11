Rikishi makes a bold comment after giving insane prediction on a potential Roman Reigns vs. The Rock match

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has made a bold comment after giving his prediction for a potential Roman Reigns vs. The Rock showdown at WrestleMania.

The Rock made an appearance on a recent edition of WWE RAW and verbally attacked former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. He then made a reference to The Tribal Chief, hinting that he could challenge him in the near future.

WWE legend Rikishi has now shared a story in which he made a bold comment about the potential match between Roman Reigns and The Rock. The story includes a clip from an old interview in which Rikishi shared his prediction for Reigns vs. The Rock.

"Somebody gotta come up and flip the right page. Why not Rikishi? Why not Paul Heyman? Solo Sikoa? I kinda see it going every which way. I'm gonna throw it out there, whether it happens or not, but it's gotta be some type of family feud. You can always bet your money on Samoan Dynasty."

Rikishi has now shared the clip of his comments on his Instagram story with a bold comment: "Always bet on The Samoan Dynasty put a**es in seats $$"

A screengrab of Rikishi's story

WWE's scrapped plans to have The Rock wrestle Roman Reigns at last year's WrestleMania

Last year, The Rock told Pat McAfee that a match between him and Roman Reigns was locked for WrestleMania 39. He revealed that he had a chat with Vince McMahon and Nick Khan and decided to do the dream encounter at 'Mania.

"We shook hands and we hugged right there, all three of us at the table, and said, 'Let's do this.' So then we had a year to really think about this. So the North Star thought was, 'Okay, let's not do something good. Let's not do something great. Let's do something unprecedented.' It was in, what can we create for the fans that has never been done before. A match, great. Roman, incredible athlete. He's gonna be on Mount Rushmore. Super handsome, good dude, my cousin, family. Amazing. We can have the match, but the bigger thought was, what can we do for the fans and this business that we love, where WrestleMania isn't the end of something, it's actually the beginning of something bigger." [H/T WrestlingInc]

The match unfortunately didn't happen then but The Rock's latest tease on WWE RAW has left many fans convinced that they're very close to witnessing the dream battle. It remains to be seen if WWE will finally book a blockbuster match between The Rock and Roman Reigns.

