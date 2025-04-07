Rikishi makes huge announcement about major star rumored to have signed with WWE

WrestleMania 41 is just a few weeks away and WWE is planning to put on its best show. Meanwhile, rumors about former AEW star Miro (fka Rusev) returning to WWE have been making rounds for a while. Hall of Famer Rikishi recently made a huge announcement about Miro on his Instagram.

Rikishi's wrestling academy KnokXPro is organizing an event in Las Vegas during the WrestleMania week. He recently made an announcement on his Instagram confirming Miro's appearance during the event. He was also an alumni of The Samoan Stinker's academy.

"Another talented superstar added to @knokxpro Las Vegas event @dlvec Welcome @tobemiro; Posted @withregram @knokxpro KPE is proud to welcome home our highly esteemed special guest @tobemiro! KnokX Pro's very own alumni from the graduating first class of 2009!" Rikishi wrote on Instagram.

Check out the post below:

There have been a lot of rumors claiming that Miro has already signed with the Stamford-based promotion. Fans would be delighted to see Rusev Day rise again.

Miro recently visited WWE Headquarters

Multiple sources reported on April 2 that The Bulgarian Brute visited WWE Headquarters and has already re-signed with the Stamford-based promotion. It is believed that he requested his release from AEW after being frustrated by his past booking in the promotion.

PWInsider also reported that the former Rusev had a lot of meetings to discuss his return to the ring. The former United States Champion also had a photoshoot and dealt with other matters to promote his return as reported. The Bulgarian Brute might make his long-awaited comeback on the RAW or SmackDown after The Show of Shows.

Miro has also been rumored to be the new opponent for Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 after Kevin Owens had to back out due to a neck injury. However, no confirmation regarding such has been made yet.

