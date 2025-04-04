Rikishi makes major announcement about WrestleMania weekend

Rikishi has sent a message and made an announcement about what's happening at WrestleMania weekend. What might this mean for Jey Uso?

The WWE Hall of Famer said that now that WrestleMania weekend was over, it was time for WrestleCon. He said he would be present signing pictures, autographs, new Bloodline YEET T-shirts, customized Jacob Fatu belts, and other merchandise.

He asked fans to come meet him, get the new "YEET" belt, and meet him in Las Vegas.

"WrestleMania Weekend is almost here and that means it’s Wrestlecon season! 💥 Signing pictures and autographs has new bloodline YEET / Rikishi Tees and customized samoan werewolf, Jacob Fatu belts and WE the one belts. Of course, come get your new yeet belt and meet me in Las Vegas. You can find me at the Bustin4Autism booth. Rikishi will be at WrestleCon. #WrestleMania #LasVegas #WrestleCon @bustin4autism @officialwrestlecon," he wrote on Instagram.

With the legend present at WrestleCon and Las Vegas for WrestleMania weekend, it remains to be seen if he gets involved. His son Jey Uso will face Gunther in the battle of his life at WrestleMania.

Should he win, Uso will become the new World Heavyweight Champion, but it remains to be seen if that will happen.

