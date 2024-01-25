Rikishi picks 6-time champion over Rhea Ripley as the female WWE star of the year

Rikishi was asked to picking the female WWE Superstar of the year and the legend had a very competitive pool of women to pick from. He utimately chose Becky Lynch.

WWE has a number of highly talented women on the roster with the likes of Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair dominating the main event scene. These three stars and IYO SKY were the choices presented to Rikishi to pick the female wrestler of the year.

On his podcast Rikishi Fatu Off The Top, the 58-year old went with Becky Lynch as his choice, calling The Man his favorite wrestler.

"The three here, it’s a hard pick. They are all talented in their own right, all of them are very athletic, very good female professional wrestlers. All champions in their own right. I’ll have to go with one of my personal favorites as Becky lynch. She’s one of those chicks that can pretty much do it all there. I think she’s been there the longest out of the crew here. So, she’s been in the game for many years. I love her psychology and the way she works in the ring, with her promos and so forth." [From 02:30 to 03:43]

Rikishi named a match he would like to see in WWE involving Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley

Becky Lynch has been involved in some of the most iconic women's matches in WWE history, but none bigger than the WrestleMania 35 main event against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.

Rikishi stated that he would like to watch Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch in a three-way cage match.

"For the time being, I’d have to say that she’s one of my favorites. (Proceeds to praise Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley). What I’d like to see is these three in a cage match. Something like Hell in a Cell and anything goes. Blood sweat and tears. Just to show that the females in professional wrestling can get down just as good as the men do," Rikishi said. [From 03:44 to 04:39]

Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch had a confrontation on WWE RAW recently and it could be the start of a huge feud ahead of WrestleMania 40.

