Rikishi picks referee for potential Roman Reigns vs. The Rock match at WrestleMania 40

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has revealed his pick to officiate The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Mike Chioda is one of the most respected individuals in the business. He was the longest-tenured official in the history of WWE before he was let go in 2020. Chioda has officiated a long list of big-time bouts in the past.

In a recent tweet, Mike Chioda asked who should be the referee for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. The tweet received a response from none other than WWE legend Rikishi, who picked Chioda to do the job.

You can check out Rikishi's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It would be interesting to see the events unfold in the storyline between The Brahma Bull and The Tribal Chief on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

WWE Superstar The Rock recently commented on a potential match against Roman Reigns

The Rock recently opened up about a return match against Roman Reigns on multiple occasions in the past. The Brahma Bull recently spoke with Will Cain of Fox News and had the following to say about the same:

“We’re talking about that right now. I like to consider myself a long-gamer and a builder. The idea of going up against Roman Reigns and creating, if we were to do something like that, quite possibly and I mean this respectfully of all the WrestleManias before…with all the success and build up of all the WrestleManias in the past, if we were to do something like that, we could possibly put on the biggest WrestleMania of all-time. Short answer and long answer is we’re figuring it out.” [H/T Fightful]

Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble Match for the second time in a row this year. Fans were expecting to see The American Nightmare finish the story at WrestleMania 40, but he refused to wrestle Reigns at the mega event. The WWE Universe certainly is not happy with the development and is flooding the Stamford-based company's social media posts with angry messages.

Are you excited for a potential showdown between The Great One and The Tribal Chief? Sound off in the comments section below!

WWE Hall of Famer makes a big allegation against John Laurinaitis RIGHT HERE