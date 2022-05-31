Rikishi picks his WWE Mount Rushmore; picks The Undertaker and three surprise choices

Former WWE Superstar Rikishi has picked his Mount Rushmore for WWE.

The Samoan had a massive stint with Vince McMahon's brand from 1992 to 2004. He was an integral part of the promotion's most glorified period termed the Attitude Era. During that time, he has wrestled with some of the biggest names in the history of the company, including the likes of The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, and The Rock.

During a recent interview with Bally Sports, the 56-year-old chose 5 names as his Mount Rushmore for WWE. While The Undertaker and Ric Flair did not come as a surprise, the other three certainly did.

"I definitely have the ‘High Chief’ Peter Maivia up there. I see The Undertaker up there. I see my uncles Afa and Sika up there and Ric Flair." - (H/T- Inside The Ropes)

The WWE Hall of Famer also explained his choices, saying that all five superstars had a unique way of leaving their legacy that would help the future generation of wrestlers.

Rikishi explains how Yokozuna was backstage

The late Yokozuna, who sadly passed away in 2000, was a former WWF Champion.

Rikishi, made his debut in the promotion the same year the former won the WWF Championship. He explained that the Japanese sumo wrestler was a chilled guy backstage who loved hip-hop and freestyle.

"You know, he's nothing like what you see on TV. Yoko was just a humble cat in the locker room, in and out. He was a joker, he loved Hip-hop, he loved to freestyle. One of his favorite rappers back in the day was Ice cube and Snoop Dogg. He was always like a teacher of the game, every time a new talent came through the locker room, if they wanted to learn he was there to teach."

Similar to the legends mentioned above, Rikishi has also enjoyed a successful career in WWE. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015 for his contributions.

