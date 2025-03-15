Rikishi reacts to Naomi's heartbreaking confession following WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Naomi shocked the world on WWE SmackDown when she confessed to attacking Jade Cargill last year. Recently, Rikishi reacted to the entire segment and commented on the storyline.

Earlier this month, Bianca Belair confronted Naomi, and The Glow confessed that she was the one behind the attack on Jade Cargill. The heartbreaking segment shocked the WWE Universe, and many were unable to fathom the reasoning behind Naomi's heel turn.

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi also reacted to the segment and shared his thoughts on the situation. Speaking on Rikishi Fatu Off The Top, the veteran reacted to the heartbreaking segment and stated he's hurt, and he's looking for answers as well from both stars:

"I'm baffled just like everybody else. I'm hurt, I'm confused, and I posted up a photo with all four of us [Big 3]. I love these girls, both unconditionally. But to see this happening in front of the whole world, I'm confused, and I feel like I'm torn apart between the two. What is it that a father can do to make this right amongst these ladies? They d*mn near want to kill each other, and I'm just like everybody else; I've yet to get a chance to sit down. I want to talk to both of them," Fatu said. (From 01:14 to 02:11)

What did Jade Cargill do to Naomi at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025?

Last year, Jade Cargill was mysteriously taken out backstage on Friday Night SmackDown heading into WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. She was stripped of her title and went on a hiatus, leaving Bianca Belair alone without a partner. However, Naomi stepped in and decided to team up with The EST.

The pair were quite successful for months and eventually lost the titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. However, the two weren't able to figure out who attacked Jade Cargill and the motive behind the brutal attack. The audience finally got an answer last month in Toronto.

When Jade Cargill returned to WWE, she immediately appeared during the Women's Elimination Chamber match and attacked Naomi. A week later, Naomi confessed, and Cargill laid her out again on Friday Night SmackDown. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the two heading into WrestleMania 41.

