Rikishi reacts to Roman Reigns' heartbreaking prediction about Cody Rhodes' future

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has reacted to Roman Reigns' no-nonsense promo aimed at Cody Rhodes.

On SmackDown, Roman Reigns and Cody came face-to-face mere days before their highly-anticipated Undisputed WWE Universal Championship encounter. The Tribal Chief didn't hold back while insulting Rhodes and called him "a number two." He even predicted that Cody would always be a "number two." The Tribal Chief said he would be "number one forever."

Real-life Bloodline member and WWE legend Rikishi took to his Instagram stories soon after and shared the clip of Roman Reigns' promo targeting Cody. Here's a screengrab of the same:

Rikishi doesn't believe Cody Rhodes will finish the story at WrestleMania XL. On his podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer made it clear that he doesn't see the story being finished. The veteran asked, "Where do we go?" after the story was finished at 'Mania.

Cody failed to finish the story at last year's WrestleMania, courtesy of Solo Sikoa's interference in the main event. He wants to become WWE's top champion by dethroning Reigns at The Show of Shows, but the odds are heavily stacked against him.

Only time will tell if Cody manages to prove Rikishi wrong or if he fails to finish the story once again.

