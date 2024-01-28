Rikishi reacts to Roman Reigns' massive win at Royal Rumble 2024

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has reacted to Roman Reigns' big win at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

At Royal Rumble 2024, The Tribal Chief retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Title in a Fatal Four-Way match. He defeated Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles in a hard-fought encounter to retain the title.

Shortly after, WWE shared a behind-the-scenes video showing The Bloodline heading backstage. Rikishi noticed the post and reacted to Roman Reigns' victory by sharing it on his story.

He stated that Reigns was still number one.

Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion since WrestleMania 38 in 2022. That night, he defeated his arch-rival Brock Lesnar to become a double champion.

Reigns is now focused on WrestleMania 40. He will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Title at The Show of Shows. It remains to be seen who will be the one to challenge The Tribal Chief on The Grandest Stage of Them All this time around.

Cody Rhodes is hell-bent on finishing his story and defeating Reigns for the title at WrestleMania. On the other hand, CM Punk wants to win the Royal Rumble match and headline WrestleMania for the first time in his career. Only time will tell who ends up facing Reigns at 'Mania.

