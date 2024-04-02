Rikishi reacts to Roman Reigns & The Rock's savage beatdown on Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins ahead of WrestleMania XL

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has shared his reaction to The Rock and Roman Reigns' beatdown on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on RAW.

It looks like The Bloodline is ready to take on Rhodes and Rollins on Night 1 of WrestleMania XL. On tonight's RAW, The Rock and Roman Reigns launched a brutal beatdown on the babyfaces, leaving them lying in the middle of the ring.

After the show went off the air, real-life Bloodline member Rikishi took to Instagram to react to the final segment of RAW. Here are the screenshots of his stories:

Expand Tweet

The Great One and The Tribal Chief's alliance is possibly the most dominant tag team the WWE Universe has ever seen. The two veterans are the biggest superstars in WWE history, and it won't be easy for the babyfaces to put them down at Mania.

Rikishi has been closely monitoring the product for quite some time now. He has previously stated that The Tribal Chief should win the main event of The Grandest Stage of Them All. Only time will tell if he wins his fourth consecutive WrestleMania main event.

Will the same story repeat on Night 1 of WrestleMania XL? Join the discussion.

Poll : What did you think of tonight's beatdown? Enjoyed it! Meh! 0 votes View Discussion