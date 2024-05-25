Rikishi reacts after Tama Tonga speaks for the first time on WWE SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has reacted to Tama Tonga's first promo since making his debut a few weeks ago. The legend shared the clip of Tonga's promo on his Instagram story.

Tama Tonga cut a quick promo on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, targeting none other than The Wiseman Paul Heyman. WWE later shared a clip of the promo, stating that those were Tonga's first words on WWE TV.

The clip came to Rikishi's notice soon after. He then shared the same on his Instagram story:

Tonga was the first member to be added to The Bloodline after Roman Reigns went on a hiatus following his WrestleMania loss. Solo Sikoa was responsible for Tonga's arrival and it marked the beginning of a new era for The Bloodline. Mere weeks later, Solo brought in Tonga Loa at the Backlash: France Premium Live Event, adding more strength to the faction.

Solo also told Paul Heyman that he talked to Reigns after he went on a hiatus and would be leading The Bloodline in his absence. Solo's power in the group is clearly increasing with each passing week and it would be interesting to see what happens when Reigns eventually comes back to WWE TV.

