Rikishi says Roman Reigns disappearing after WrestleMania is leading to huge change when he returns to WWE

Rikishi thinks that Roman Reigns going missing from WWE and disappearing after WrestleMania is a precursor to a huge change from The Tribal Chief.

Rikishi was on his Off the Top podcast, and talked about the fans liking Roman Reigns now, a huge change for him, and hinted at a potential face turn when he returned.

Rikishi was speaking about Reigns and how in his absence, Solo Sikoa had stepped up. He added that this led to fans missing him in the presence of the new tyrannical Tribal Chief. He said that the fans missed him and now realized what they had in him during his absence.

"You got 'The' main player, The Tribal Chief. Took a little break for a bit right, but here comes another Bloodline member, steps into position. Let's be realistic. As soon as the man, the GOAT, Roman Reigns, disappeared after WrestleMania, you know, it went from the fans not liking this cat, to now the fans missing this cat." (23:50 - 24:20)

He said that the accolades that Roman Reigns had were ones that fans had seen him receive and they realized how much the star had sacrificed over his career, and how much of his mind, body, and soul he had committed to WWE.

"When they put up all the accolades of what Roman had done for the past four however many years, they grew with him. They noticed and they realized how much of character, his soul, his mind, body, and soul, his time, his sacrifice, he's given to WWE and the fans." (24:29 - 24:55)

Roman Reigns withdrew from the WWE Draft as well

While Reigns is currently absent from the ring, he was expected to be part of the Draft. Unfortunately, he was not, and he withdrew from it as well.

Paul Heyman made the announcement, catching everyone by surprise, and Reigns confirmed it personally later on social media.

At this time, there's no certainty about when he will return to the ring. When he does though, he might want to address the current issues with Solo Sikoa.