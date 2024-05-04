Rikishi sends bold three-word message after taking a shot at Hulk Hogan

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has sent a message after taking a jibe at Hulk Hogan in his recent diss track.

Back in the day, Rikishi was managed by The Iron Sheik. The duo formed a strong bond and had nothing but admiration and respect for each other. He has now released a diss track as a tribute to The Iron Shiek. The track also takes a shot at the latter's arch-rival Hulk Hogan.

In his Twitter post accompanying the track, the Anoa'i family member said he went after one of The Iron Sheik's "sworn enemies." Shortly after releasing it, the veteran reacted to dissing Hogan in the track.

"No one’s safe !!!! #RikishiRapTunes," he wrote.

Hulk Hogan is a big fan of The Bloodline's Roman Reigns

Over the past four years or so, Roman Reigns has established himself as one of the greatest heel of all time.

The Hulkster is a massive fan of The Tribal Chief. Here's what he said about Reigns while speaking with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated:

“It takes a really long time to be able to transition and pivot on a dime the way he does. That’s how he paints masterpieces you’ve never seen before. He’s working on a whole different level. Roman’s dad, Sika, he explained the ABCs of it all to him. Watch his matches and you can tell. You can see it in the way Roman creates emotion, understands how to make the crowd mad, and how he puts people on the edge of their seat calling for that comeback. Roman Reigns learned this all old-school from his dad, but he adapted to the newer era, too. He can do it all.” [H/T SI]

While Hogan hasn't reacted to Rikishi's diss track, WWE fans would love to hear his thoughts. The legend's recent WWE appearance was at RAW is XXX earlier this year.

Did you like Rikishi's diss track aimed at Hulk Hogan?

