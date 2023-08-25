Rikishi sends an emotional message to the late Bray Wyatt on behalf of the Anoa'i family

Following the tragic death of Bray Wyatt, Rikishi sent an emotional message on behalf of the Anoa'i family.

Earlier today, Wyatt's death was confirmed on Twitter by Triple H. Having returned to WWE last year, he unfortunately passed away at 36.

Taking to Instagram, Rikishi reacted to the devastating news and sent his and the Anoa'i family's condolences to the Rotunda family.

"@thesamoandynasty extends its condolences to Rotunda’s family, The world of pro wrestling has loss an amazing talented down to earth good uce here. Bray was one of my fav big man wrestlers of @wwe #RIPUce 🕊️ easy til we meet again," wrote Rikishi.

Becky Lynch sent an emotional message to Bray Wyatt following his tragic death

Following the sad demise of Bray Wyatt, superstars and wrestlers all around the world reacted with heartfelt messages.

Becky Lynch also took to social media to write an emotional message to honor the former Universal Champion.

"Windham was a special cat. One of those people you always looked forward to talking to. He was funny, interesting, passionate, thoughtful and most importantly, he was kind. He had time for people. He looked out for people. He helped people. He cared. My heart goes out to his family that he loved so much and everyone who knew him. To know him was to love him. I’ll miss him a lot. Rest in Peace Hoot ❤️," she wrote.

Wyatt's last WWE match was against LA Knight, whom he defeated at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event earlier in the year.

Shortly afterward, he was set to feud with Bobby Lashley. However, those plans were eventually dropped as Bray Wyatt went on hiatus from WWE programming due to an undisclosed illness. It was revealed today that he was suffering from COVID back then.

