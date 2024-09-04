Rikishi sends an emotional message to real-life Bloodline member

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi wrote a heartfelt message to a real-life member of The Bloodline on social media. The father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa greeted his cousin and former pro wrestler Reno Anoa'i for his birthday on September 4th.

The Anoa'i Family is one of the most well-known and respected wrestling families in the world. They have fourth-generation stars working in the industry today. While many are signed with WWE, others are flourishing on the independent circuit. Some of the most experienced members of the Samoan family are training future wrestlers.

Rikishi is one of those trainers along with his cousin Reno, who is the founder of the 'KnokX Pro Academy' in Van Nuys, California. The former WWE star sent an emotional message to his cousin for his birthday.

Check out his Instagram post below:

"From the womb til the tomb. We still and will always be riding shoulder to shoulder my brother uso Reno Anoa'i @knokxpro CEO and many more birthday years to come. Blessings to you and may god continue to lead the way as we have more work to do .. HAPPY BIRTHDAY USO @countblackpearl Love & Respect #4life #PropertyBrothers," Rikishi wrote.

Reno Anoa'i is the son of Tumua Anoa'i, the elder brother of Afa and Sika. He mainly wrestled in Italy as Black Pearl and was the first-ever Nu-Wrestling Evolution World Heavyweight Champion.

Who is Rikishi's cousin Reno Anoa'i?

One of the forefathers of the Anoa'i Family is Elder Reverend Amituana'i Anoa'i. He had 11 children with his wife Tovaleomanaia Leoso Ripley, including Afa and Sika, or The Wild Samoans. But how are Rikishi and Reno Anoa'i related?

They are first cousins and are direct grandsons of the elder Anoa'i. The WWE Hall of Famer is the son of Solofa Fatu and Elevera Anoa'i, while Reno is the son of Tumua Anoa'i. Elevera and Tumua Anoa'i are two of the 11 children of Amituana'i and his wife.

The cousins work together at KnokX Pro Academy, wherein they also serve as trainers along with former WWE star Gangrel. Some of their former students include Miro, (formerly known as Rusev in WWE), Vanessa Borne, and Holidead. Borne is a former prospect at NXT and Holidead is the former tag team partner of Thunder Rosa.

