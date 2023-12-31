Rikishi sends a message to CM Punk

WWE Superstar CM Punk received a message from Rikishi when the duo met backstage at the latest live event.

WWE is holding a live event in Los Angeles tonight. The company's Instagram handle shared a backstage video from the event in which Punk can be seen meeting WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi in a wholesome moment.

Rikishi seemed incredibly happy over meeting CM Punk. He greeted Punk and had a heartfelt message for him:

"How are you, my man? God bless you son, it's good to see you man. Welcome home!"

CM Punk was told by a WWE Superstar to get in line

Punk made his big WWE return last month at the Survivor Series: WarGames event. Shortly after, popular star LA Knight cut a promo at a live event and targeted Punk and Randy Orton. Fans are aware that The Viper also returned at Survivor Series: WarGames.

At Crown Jewel 2023, LA Knight lost an Undisputed WWE Universal title match to Roman Reigns. He told Punk and Orton to "get in line."

“First and foremost, I came out here looking for The Bloodline. I get blindsided, I get beat down, and who comes out here but KO. We got a common enemy, and just for that, I will say thank you. But you talk about common enemies, and all the sudden, up shows CM Punk. Then up shows Randy Orton. All I hear is everybody gunning for Roman Reigns. Here’s how it boils down. If Roman Reigns finds enough tingle in his loins to actually show up, he’s got a lot of people looking for him. But guess what, boys? CM Punk, Randy Orton, everybody else, you’ve got to get in line because I ain’t asking ya, I’m telling ya whose game this is.” [H/T WrestleZone]

Punk is in good spirits since his WWE return and will seemingly finally get to headline WrestleMania next year. For that to happen, though, he needs to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match.

