Rikishi sends a message to former Bullet Club member after he seemingly confirms his exit from current company

Rikishi recently took to social media to send a message to former Bullet Club member Tama Tonga after his exit from New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Following NJPW's New Beginning show in Nagoya, Tonga sent an emotional message to the crowd and bowed out. He also lost the NEVER Openweight Championship to EVIL after recently winning the title at Wrestle Kingdom 18. This seemingly marked his departure from the company.

Taking to Instagram, Rikishi sent a short message to the now-former NJPW star.

"Continue on @thegoodbadguytamatonga Ofa atu," wrote Rikishi.

Check out a screengrab of Rikishi's Instagram story:

Former Bullet Club member Tama Tonga sent a message regarding his NJPW exit

After winning the NEVER Openweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 18, Tama Tonga explained his desire to stay closer to his family.

Speaking with the media following Wrestle Kingdom 18, Tonga said:

“I grew up in this life. My father was a wrestler. And until now, I finally realized how he felt, leaving for work for months at a time while my mom took care of four of us by herself for months at a time. And man, did she do a hell of a job.” [H/t - Cagesideseats]

He added:

“I love Japan. I love everything that I learned here. Everyone that I met, whether they were wrestlers, staff, journalists. I’ve connected with a lot of you.”

Tonga is a former multi-time IWGP Tag Team Champion. He was also one of the founders of Bullet Club, alongside Finn Balor, Karl Anderson, and Bad Luck Fale. The former NEVER Openweight Champion was also responsible for bringing Jay White into the faction which eventually led to Tonga being booted out of the Bullet Club by White.

With Royal Rumble right around the corner, it remains to be seen if Tonga could potentially make his debut for WWE.

