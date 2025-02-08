  • home icon
Rikishi sends a message to Jacob Fatu after Solo Sikoa's return on WWE SmackDown

By Soumik Datta
Modified Feb 08, 2025 05:46 GMT
Rikishi, Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Rikishi, Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Rikishi sent a message to Jacob Fatu moments after Solo Sikoa returned on WWE SmackDown. The real-life Bloodline member praised The Samoan Werewolf and further hyped him up.

On this week's WWE SmackDown, Fatu teamed up with Tama Tonga in the main event. The duo faced Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in a tag team match, with The American Nightmare securing the victory for his side. Post-match, he was ambushed by the returning Sikoa, who hit the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion with a Samoan Spike.

also-read-trending Trending

On X/Twitter, Rikishi sent a message to Jacob Fatu, quoting the 32-year-old and praising him.

"@jacobfatu_wwe it’s time all gas NO breaks #Yadadaamean," wrote Rikishi.

Check out Rikishi's post:

On the first episode of Monday Night RAW on Netflix, Sikoa lost in tribal combat to Roman Reigns. This loss also resulted in him losing the Ula Fala to The Undisputed Tribal Chief.

Since losing to Reigns, Sikoa hasn't exactly seen eye-to-eye with Fatu, with The Samoan Werewolf breaking out on his own. Fatu has been feuding with Braun Strowman and defeated the former Universal Champion at Saturday Night's Main Event.

On next week's WWE SmackDown, the two superstars will share the ring in a Triple Threat match also involving Damian Priest.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
