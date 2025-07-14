Rikishi sends a message to Naomi after MITB cash-in and Women's World title win at WWE Evolution 2025

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has sent a message on his official X handle following Naomi's big win at Evolution 2025. Naomi is the new Women's World Champion following her successful MITB cash-in during the main event of the PLE tonight.

Ad

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY engaged in a hard-hitting contest to close out Evolution, but neither of the two female stars left the arena with the title. In the end, Naomi came out and cashed in her MITB briefcase, turning it into a Triple Threat match.

Mere seconds later, Naomi pinned SKY to become the new Women's World Champion. Her father-in-law, Rikishi, took to Twitter/X to react to her massive championship win at Evolution 2025.

Ad

Trending

"#ANDNEW Malo Lava Galue @TheTrinity_Fatu," he wrote.

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rikishi has been supportive of Naomi for a long time now. He has talked about her position on the main roster on multiple occasions on his podcast, Off the Top.

Naomi has been heavily pushed for the past few months. Fans have loved every bit of her feud with Jade Cargill, and her Money in the Bank win a few weeks ago was the icing on the cake for them. Her win tonight has received a mostly positive reaction from the WWE Universe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!