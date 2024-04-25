Rikishi sends a message on social media to a legendary real-life Bloodline member

Anoa'i family legend and real-life Bloodline member, Rikishi took to social media to send a message to another member. The message was directed at Tonga Kid.

Tonga Kid, full name Samuel Larry Anoa'i Fatu, is the sibling of Rikishi and Umaga. He is also the father of Jacob Fatu. During his time in the WWF, Tonga competed under the names The Tonga Kid and Tama. In WCW, he competed as The Samoan Savage.

On Twitter/X, Rikishi recalled Tonga Kid's WCW debut and sent out a short message.

"#TKallDay #Bloodline Jacob Fatu pops and my younger brother," wrote Rikishi.

Rikishi is open to feuding with Paul Heyman in the current Bloodline storyline

Rikishi has admitted that he is open to feuding with Paul Heyman but under one condition. The Anoa'i family legend will return to WWE only if it makes sense storyline-wise.

Speaking on Rikishi Off The Top podcast, the 58-year-old stated that he would have to get in shape for a WWE return. Rikishi said:

"It would have to make sense for the fans," Rikishi stated. "It's gotta be that moment for the fans to make sense for me to be able to come back, and I would have to [prepare]. I ain't been in a ring in 25 years, right? So, even though I'll probably, may be put in a position just to be kinda like a Wiseman for the opposite side, I gotta be in tip-top shape in my mind."

Post-WrestleMania XL, The Bloodline has undergone major changes with Solo Sikoa recruiting Tama Tonga into the faction at the expense of Jimmy Uso. Jacob Fatu is also rumored to have signed with WWE and is expected to debut in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, faction leader Roman Reigns is on hiatus and so is The Rock, who officially joined the group in early 2024. It remains to be seen when The Tribal Chief will return to WWE TV.