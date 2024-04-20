Rikishi sends a message to The Rock after formation of the new Bloodline

The Bloodline underwent major changes post-WrestleMania XL. On social media, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi sent a message to The Rock, who officially joined the faction this year.

In the build-up to WrestleMania XL, The Rock returned to WWE before turning heel and joining forces with his family. On Night One of The Show of Shows, The Final Boss teamed up with Roman Reigns and emerged victorious over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Taking to Instagram, The Samoan Stinker posted highlights of his clash against The Rock from 2000. He also sent a message on behalf of The Bloodline.

"🩸☝🏾 on 🩸☝🏾 vs ALL .. Bloodline is the timeline worldwide . #NowAndForever," Rikishi shared.

What the future has in store for The Bloodline remains to be seen.

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi believes The Bloodline story could end in a WarGames Match

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi believes the current Bloodline storyline could lead to The Rock betraying Roman Reigns, and people could get to see a potential WarGames Match down the line.

During their tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania XL, The Tribal Chief accidentally hit The Final Boss with a Spear, which could be a sign of a potential betrayal to come. After The Show of Shows, The Rock confronted Cody Rhodes, as he mentioned clearly that their story was just getting started.

While speaking on his RIKISHI FATU OFF THE TOP podcast, The Samoan Stinker predicted The Bloodline to go their separate ways and divide into two factions.

"I kinda see a WarGames. I kinda see somewhere down there The Rock turning on Roman Reigns. Rock becomes the heel, Roman comes back as the babyface. I kinda see The Bloodline family members spread up and take sides. And then I kinda see something huge as far as WarGames or some type of gimmick matches amongst each other. They would probably want to build that up for the next WrestleMania. I believe they have it in Minnesota," Rikishi said. [45:40 - 46:19]

On the fallout episode of SmackDown after WrestleMania XL, Solo Sikoa introduced Tama Tonga as the newest member of The Bloodline. This led to Jimmy Uso's exit from the faction, as The Enforcer kicked him out.

This week on the blue brand, Sikoa and Tonga started a feud with Kevin Owens, leaving him busted open.

