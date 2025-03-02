Rikishi sends a message to WWE after the turn of events at Elimination Chamber: Toronto

Modified Mar 02, 2025 07:45 GMT
Rikishi (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Rikishi is a WWE Hall of Famer (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Rikishi sent a message to WWE after the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. The show featured multiple top names and concluded with a shocking John Cena heel turn.

During the show's closing moments, Cena hit Cody Rhodes with a low blow and aligned with The Rock. Rapper Travis Scott also helped the two superstars in attacking The American Nightmare, who refused to sell his soul to The Final Boss and paid the consequences.

On his X account, Rikishi reacted to the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event and claimed that the Stamford-based company is "untouchable" at the moment, considering their momentum.

"#WWEChamber was [money] @WWE is untouchable !!! #WrestleMania the world will be watching !!" wrote Rikishi.

Check out Rikishi's post on X below:

Although none of Rikishi's sons were featured at the Elimination Chamber, he is no stranger to The Rock, having shared the screen with his family members on several occasions.

The rest of the Elimination Chamber: Toronto card saw Bianca Belair winning the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, Kevin Owens defeating Sami Zayn in a brutal Unsanctioned Match, and Trish Stratus, along with Tiffany Stratton beating Nia Jax and Candice LeRae in a tag team match.

The night concluded with John Cena winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match and solidifying his heel turn. He will challenge Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 in hopes of becoming a 17-time World Champion.

