Rikishi sends three-word message after Cody Rhodes takes his WrestleMania XL spot back from The Rock

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has reacted to the events of the WrestleMania XL Kickoff.

At the press event, Cody Rhodes came out and confronted The Bloodline. He insulted the faction, which didn't sit well with The Rock, who slapped The American Nightmare. After tonight's events, Rhodes is officially scheduled to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Shortly after, WWE legend Rikishi took to Twitter to react to the chaotic scenes from the event. Here's what he wrote:

Triple H has now made the main event of WrestleMania XL official on Twitter. The headliner will be a rematch from last year's WrestleMania, with Cody taking on Roman Reigns for the top prize.

Rhodes has been wanting to finish the story for about two years now. Now that the match has been made official, he will have another chance.

With the entire Bloodline against him, it remains to be seen if The American Nightmare wins the title this time. The Rock certainly wasn't happy over Cody's comments at the kickoff, and one wonders if he will try to sabotage Rhodes' chances at 'Mania.

What was your immediate reaction to Rhodes getting his WrestleMania XL main event back? Sound off in the comments section below.

