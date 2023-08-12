Rikishi sends two-word message to The Bloodline ahead of WWE SmackDown

Jey Uso came up short at SummerSlam after Jimmy Uso's interference cost him the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

This week on SmackDown, Roman Reigns is scheduled to make an appearance and Jimmy may be welcomed back into The Bloodline following his surprising actions.

Ahead of the show, WWE Hall of Famer and the father of both The Usos and Solo Sikoa has sent an emphatic two-word message to The Bloodline.

Rikishi has remained active on social media throughout The Bloodline story and many fans believed that at some point he would make an appearance. Instead, it appears that he is happy cheering on his family from a distance and occasionally sending motivational messages.

There was a belief that Rikishi would be part of SummerSlam in some way, with some fans even pitching the idea of him refereeing The Tribal Combat match. However, he never made an appearance.

Will Jimmy Uso rejoin The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown?

Jimmy Uso is yet to reveal the reason for his actions last weekend, but it appears that Roman Reigns believes he did it for the family and would like to be welcomed back.

There could be a number of reasons why Uso acted the way he did. He may be jealous, or he may actually blame his brother for the attack he suffered several weeks ago. Uso himself hasn't made any attempt to reveal his reasons in the days that have followed his attack, but SmackDown will be his first real chance.

All will seemingly be revealed this week on SmackDown when the entire Bloodline will be in attendance. The direction of the storyline heading into Payback will finally become clear, as Jimmy Uso takes center stage on the blue brand.

Do you think Jimmy Uso will rejoin The Bloodline? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

