Rikishi sends warning ahead of potential Bloodline Rules match at WWE WrestleMania 40

This past week on WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins accepted the challenge for a tag team match against The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL Night One.

If The Rock and Roman Reigns are victorious against the babyfaces, the match between Reigns and Rhodes the following night will be contested under Bloodline Rules. However, if they lose, the Samoan faction will be banned from ringside.

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa, recently opened up about the potential Bloodline Rules match and seemingly sent a warning to The American Nightmare.

"Bloodline Rules, man, I tell you what, we've been fighting Bloodline Rules all our lives. From back home into the islands, on the streets of the islands, the streets of the bay area, San Francisco, all the way down here to LA. Hey man, this is nothing new to us. The person that has to worry about The Bloodline Rules would have to be the opposition," he said on his podcast.

Of course, the opposition Rikishi was referring to will be Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania XL Night Two.

It is worth noting that Bloodline Rules has not yet been announced. As a result, Rhodes won't know what challenges he might have to overcome with The Bloodline at ringside until the tag team contest is over the night before.

Will WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi be part of WrestleMania XL?

Rikishi has been following this story closely over the past few years and has commented on several significant Bloodline moments.

The former champion will also be in Philadelphia during 'Mania weekend for WrestleCon. Hence, if the company decides to book him to be part of the story or play a part in the potential match between his two sons, he may be open to the idea.

Rikishi is a well-liked WWE star and one man who could bring order to The Bloodline if allowed. Therefore, his presence at WrestleMania would be a major one, especially if he is brought back to be part of the potential Bloodline Rules contest.

