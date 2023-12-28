Rikishi shares cryptic message amid WWE return speculation

Rikishi has been closely watching WWE's Bloodline story for several years and often shares comments about the ongoing storyline.

The WWE Hall of Famer was scheduled to make his return as part of RAW XXX earlier this year. However, personal issues meant that this was scrapped and fans now await his return to insert himself into the family feud.

The 58-year-old has teased a return to the company several times and recently took to social media to share a cryptic message before the turn of the year.

The message was "Don't truth words. Trust actions," which was accompanied by a picture of him wearing the Ula Fala, which has become a traditional part of Roman Reigns' gear as The Tribal Chief.

This is a traditional Samoan item to wear, but it could be a hint regarding his WWE return, especially since the words could be a reference to recent speculation about his return.

Will Rikishi return to WWE in 2024?

Rikishi's sons make up The Bloodline alone with Roman Reigns, and fans have been speculating that his return could come at any point since the rise of the group.

There were rumors that Jimmy and Jey would finally face off one-on-one at some point in 2024, and the former Champion would be the man to referee, which could still be the case. At the moment, both men are part of their own storylines on SmackDown and RAW, so WWE appears to be holding off on their one-on-one match.

The Hall of Famer could return and cost Roman Reigns his Championship at some point because of the way he has treated his sons in recent years, but it's unclear if he will play a major part in the story on SmackDown.

Do you think Rikishi should return to WWE in 2024? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.