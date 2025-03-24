Rikishi stops by major show to support Jacob Fatu's 29-year-old younger brother

Rikishi dropped by a major wrestling show to support Jacob Fatu's younger brother. Fatu's brother is a 29-year-old up-and-comer who has been praised as one of the future stars of The Bloodline.

Ad

As you probably know, the Anoa'i family keeps churning out talent - seemingly enough to fill WWE for the next few generations. While all eyes are on Zilla Fatu (the son of the late Umaga) to sign with WWE due to his relationship with Booker T, Rikishi has made a point to promote Jacob Fatu's younger brother - the 29-year-old Journey Fatu.

Rikishi dropped by the Ruthless Pro Wrestling Show in Berwyn, Illinois, to support Fatu's younger brother Journey. He posted about it on Instagram.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Rikishi said that Journey Fatu is a unique member of the Anoa'i tribe. He insisted that Journey is already ready for WWE, stating that his psychology, in-ring safety, passion for the business, and lack of liability make him a great potential signing.

Is Jacob Fatu on the verge of a separation from The New Bloodline?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jacob Fatu seems to be getting increasingly distant from Solo Sikoa and The New Bloodline, but Solo more than anybody else. The tensions between the two have been evident, and we haven't heard Fatu scream, "I love you, Solo!" since Sikoa lost the Ula Fala.

This past week on SmackDown, The New Bloodline's interference directly cost Jacob Fatu a shot at the United States Championship as Braun Strowman technically won their battle via disqualification.

Ad

It not only leaves the Strowman-Fatu saga unfinished (it has been on and off for a while now), but it also means that Fatu's chance at singles gold has been squandered for the time being.

In a fit of rage after the match, Fatu wasn't listening to anything that Solo Sikoa said and told him to "watch it" in what was the first clear threat to his family member. It looks like there's set to be major dissent within The New Bloodline, and nearly a year into Solo Sikoa's master plan of hijacking The Bloodline, the story seems to be taking a different direction.

There seems to be speculation that it could lead to a Solo vs Fatu match at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE