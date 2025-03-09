Rikishi 'very disappointed' with female WWE Superstar

WWE Hall of Famer and real-life Bloodline member Rikishi is feeling very disappointed with a female star. This comes amid what's happening with his daughter-in-law Naomi, Jade Cargill, and Bianca Belair.

At Elimination Chamber: Toronto, Cargill made her return more than three months after being assaulted in the parking lot. She was initially going after Liv Morgan before beating the hell out of Naomi, who was deemed unfit to participate in the Women's Chamber match.

On his Off The Top podcast, Rikishi shared his feelings and reaction to the attack by the former AEW star. He couldn't believe how violent Cargill was toward her daughter-in-law and was disappointed and hurt by her actions.

"When I seen what happened, I really was very shocked to see, number one, her [Cargill] going into actually trying to end my daughter-in-law's career. Friends, they are going to fight. They’re going to argue here and there, but to showcase that type of violence on national TV to a person, who was your good friend, who was da*n near like family to me, how I felt with Jade, I love Jade and when that happened, my first thought was for my my daughter-in-law's health and so I'm very disappointed, I'm hurt, I'm sad to see these three here. You know something is not right, obviously," Rikishi said. [17:30 - 18:34]

Despite his reaction, Naomi later admitted on SmackDown last Friday that it was she who attacked Jade Cargill. She explained that she did it for Bianca Belair, who wanted to do nothing with her. Big Jade ultimately came down to the ring and attacked The Glow again.

Rikishi wants some answers from Naomi, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair

On the same episode of his podcast, Rikishi said there was plenty of speculation about what happened at Elimination Chamber. He wanted to get to the bottom of what was really going on with Naomi, Jade Cargill, and Bianca Belair.

"I got to get to the bottom of this. I would love to. I'm sure all the fans around the world would love to understand what has happened. It’s just so much speculation that Bianca set up this or Trinity [Naomi] maybe did this or whatever the case it may be. But at the end of the day, these girls should have talked it out first," the WWE Hall of Famer said. [18:49 - 19:15]

It will be interesting to hear what Rikishi says next following Naomi's revelation on SmackDown. Jade Cargill appears to be not done with her revenge, which will likely lead to a match soon.

