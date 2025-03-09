  • home icon
Rikishi warns Jade Cargill after she took out his daughter-in-law and WWE star Naomi

By JP David
Modified Mar 09, 2025 10:05 GMT
Rikishi and Jade Cargill. (Photos: WWE.com)
Jade Cargill received a stern warning from WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, who is not happy with what happened to his real-life daughter-in-law Naomi. Cargill returned at Elimination Chamber: Toronto and took out The Glow even before the Chamber match started with a vicious attack.

Several months after being sent to the hospital due to an unknown assailant, Cargill was back in Toronto last week before the Women's Elimination Chamber Match started. Fans expected her to attack Liv Morgan but she diverted and attacked the unsuspecting Naomi.

On the latest episode of his Off The Top podcast, Rikishi revealed that the entire family was behind Naomi. He commented that he lost respect for Jade Cargill, but was open to listening to both sides in private.

"One thing I know about Trin, Trin’s been through a lot. She's not a rookie in the game and you can rest assured, she's a part of this family here 100%. We backing her up 100%. The wrong thing that Jade has done was put her hands on my daughter-in-law. That right there, my respect, as far as for Jade, until I hear further explanation of why did this even go that far, then I can possibly, possibly, forgive her, maybe," Rikishi said. [19:44 - 20:32]
Naomi is married to Rikishi's son, Jimmy Uso, making her a real-life member of The Bloodline. As for Jade Cargill, she attacked her newest rival again on SmackDown this week following the revelation of the truth.

Naomi attacked Jade Cargill for Bianca Belair

Fans wanted answers for Jade Cargill's action this past Friday on SmackDown in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Bianca Belair confronted Naomi about what had happened, with The Glow admitting that she did what she did for WWE's EST.

Naomi explained that she thought Cargil was not showing enough to care about her partnership with Belair. She stated that she only did it for Bianca, who walked out of the ring an emotional wreck and went to the back.

But before that, Cargill's music hit and she went after Naomi. She hit her Jaded on her newest rival as fans cheered what happened in the ring.

It will be interesting to see when the Naomi vs. Cargill match could be scheduled. Due to the intense drama and story, it might be worth it to put at WrestleMania 41.

Please credit the Off The Top podcast and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

Edited by Harish Raj S
