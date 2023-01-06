Rising NXT Superstar teases involvement in WWE Money in the Bank event

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 has already captured the attention of fans and wrestlers alike.

Earlier this morning, the company announced that WWE will bring the Money in the Bank premium live event to London for the first time ever on Saturday, July 1.

This has led to multiple WWE Superstars from both RAW and SmackDown taking to social media to promote it. Multiple superstars teased their involvement in the upcoming men's and women's matches.

Surprisingly, NXT Superstar Joe Gacy of The Schism also chimed in on the upcoming event, teasing that he could possibly be involved with the event come July. Tweeting out:

"*Smiley face emoji* *upside down smiley face emoji*," Joe Gacy said in a tweet.

There's no word at this time on whether there are plans for The Schism to be called up to the main roster anytime soon. But perhaps Gacy will be involved in the WWE main roster by the time the overseas Premium Live Event comes around this summer.

Who are the favorites when WWE Money in the Bank heads to London later this year?

Last year, Austin Theory and Liv Morgan won their respective Money in the Bank briefcases.

Morgan's cash-in against Ronda Rousey proved to be successful as she pinned Ronda to win the SmackDown Women's Title. However, Theory's cash-in on United States Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins was met with less than desirable results for him.

With a new creative regime in place, it will be interesting to see what Triple H has planned for the men and women this year at WWE Money in the Bank.

Hopefully, the company will have a long-term plan for the women this time around and won't revolve around a cash-in that occurs less than 24 hours after winning it.

What do you make of Joe Gacy's comments? Do you think he'll be called to the main roster in time to compete in the 2023 WWE Money in the Bank ladder match? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

