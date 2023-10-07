Rising star picks up first win on SmackDown against Austin Theory with help from 30-year-old WWE Superstar

A rising star made his SmackDown debut against Austin Theory and picked up his first win with help from another WWE Superstar.

Last week, Dragon Lee was in the front row as Austin Theory faced Cermon Grimes. However, Theory's eyes were on Lee as he was upset at the attention the luchador was getting from the WWE universe.

Theory defeated Cameron Grimes and immediately turned his attention to Lee again. This time, he got into an altercation with the NXT star. This resulted in a match being set up between the two men for tonight.

As soon as the match began, Grayson Waller's music hit, and he came down to the ring. Waller pulled out all the stops to distract Lee during the match. Theory remained in firm control of the match when Cameron Grimes attacked Grayson Waller from behind and shoved him into the ring post.

This distraction allowed Dragon Lee to roll up Theory for the win.

This is one of the biggest wins of Dragon Lee's WWE career and could lead to bigger things for the luchador.

