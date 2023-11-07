Rising star wins big match; will challenge Rhea Ripley next

A rising superstar just picked up a massive win on RAW and will challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship.

Zoey Stark has been on a roll for the past, especially after being called up to the main roster. She quickly aligned herself with Trish Stratus and made an immediate impact. It looks like all the work put in is finally paying off.

This past weekend at Crown Jewel, Zoey Stark had the biggest opportunity when she faced off against four other stars for the Women's World Championship. She even came close to pinning Ripley after hitting the Z360.

Tonight on the red brand, Stark got another chance in a battle royal to determine the new number one contender for the Women's World Champion. Zoey's incredible run continued as she won the match by eliminating Shayna Baszler in the end.

With this win, she earned the title shot to face Ripley at Survivor Series.

After the win, Stark confronted Ripley backstage and promised to take the Women's World Championship from her.

