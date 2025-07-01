Rising wrestler suddenly retires; shocking statement issued 

An up-and-coming wrestler is officially retiring at an age when most performers only start finding their groove. In a recent statement from World Woman Pro-Wrestling Diana, the promotion announced that Yuma Makoto is leaving the company and retiring at the age of 17.
Yuma Makoto began her career in 2023, less than two years ago, with the aforementioned promotion, based in Japan. Makoto last competed nearly a month ago on June 4 in a tag team match for Stardom. After weeks of inactivity, World Woman Pro-Wrestling Diana has now issued an unexpected statement, revealing that Yuma Makoto is not only leaving the company but also stepping away from wrestling.
Check out the statement below:
"Notice of Makoto Yuma's Departure and Retirement. We sincerely appreciate your continued support. We hereby announce that Makoto Yuma, a member of our organization, will depart from the group as of June 30, 2025, and will retire thereafter."
Although it didn't provide any specifics, the statement also mentioned that the young wrestler had been disloyal to the promotion.
"The reason for her departure is due to multiple instances of disloyalty to the organization (disobedience to instructions) that have been confirmed. We deeply apologize for the concern and inconvenience this matter has caused to all related parties and fans. We kindly request that all related parties and fans refrain from engaging in speculation or spreading rumors. Our organization will continue to strive to meet your expectations. We sincerely ask for your understanding."
It remains to be seen what lies ahead for the star. Considering she's still very young, the rising wrestler could still potentially find her way back in the business.
