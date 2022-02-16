"He's an attraction"- Rising WWE Star heaps praise on Goldberg (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Austin Theory recently shared his thoughts on Goldberg being put into the title picture every time he returns to the company.

The Icon returned to WWE programming a few weeks back and promptly challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. The two Spear experts will face off at the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of SportsKeeda Wrestling, Austin Theory stated that Goldberg deserves the push he gets as he's one of the biggest draws in pro wrestling today.

"He's an attraction, that's what he is. You know you could sit here and you can complain that he doesn't do the full schedule and stuff like that, but you also gotta take into consideration what he can do and what he provides to the company. You gotta look at it from a business standpoint and not from an individual selfish standpoint. Goldberg gets in there, he puts it down. He lets everybody know and that's why he is in that position and WWE Universe lets you know every single time," Austin said. [9:12 to 9:45]

Austin continued to heap praise on the Hall of Famer, stating that he has a lot of respect for him:

"If you're somebody there and you're just like, 'Oh, I just don't think he works hard enough for this'. He works very hard and that's why he gets that response. That's why he's in the position he's in, that's my opinion. I have respect for him. I know what he has done and I know what he's still doing and it's impressive. And like I said, he's an attraction," Austin added. [9:48 to 10:07]

Goldberg has been a part of several title matches since his return to WWE

The Hall of Famer is no stranger when it comes to challenging for the top prize in the company in recent years. Goldberg has been a part of several high-profile matches since making his return to the company in 2016.

He also has an excellent track record in Saudi Arabia. He defeated Bray Wyatt in the same country to kick off his second Universal Title reign, which he lost to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania.

Goldberg's upcoming match against Roman Reigns will be his fourth title challenge in the last two years. The Myth last challenged Bobby Lashley for the WWE title at SummerSlam last year but failed to capture the gold.

