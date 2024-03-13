Rising WWE star takes a shot at Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair 

A rising star just fired some shots at Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

After coming up short multiple times in her quest to regain the NXT Championship, Roxanne Perez seemed a bit fed up with being nice and has displayed a more aggressive side to herself in recent weeks.

She has gotten into fights backstage and attacked her opponents after her matches. However, last week, she took things to a whole new level when she brutally assaulted Lyra Valkyria and sent her to a local medical facility.

Tonight on NXT, Roxanne Perez addressed her actions. She explained how she is done being nice and how she had to compete in different types of matches while everyone was drooling over Tiffany Stratton and Becky Lynch.

Perez also pointed out that when she came face-to-face with Lynch, she was completely ignored, which left her in tears. She stated that she expected Lyra Valkyria to offer her a rematch after Lola Vice cashed in her Breakout contract on their singles match. Perez fired subtle shots at Charlotte Flair as well by calling herself the most decorated woman in WWE, which is a phrase Flair normally uses.

Perez then demanded that Ava strip Lyra of the NXT Women's Championship and present the title to her. As Ava was addressing Perez's actions, Tatum Paxley jumped the barricade and rushed to the ring. She had to be restrained by the referees.

It remains to be seen if either Becky Lynch or Charlotte Flair responds to these comments by Roxanne Perez.

Do you think Roxanne Perez was right to attack Lyra Valkyria last week? Sound off!

