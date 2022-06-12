"Make sure you ask Roman's permission" - Rising WWE star takes a bold shot at The Usos and Roman Reigns 

While Roman Reigns and The Usos might be enjoying their time as undisputed champions, the weight of the gold comes at its cost. Stars from across the WWE roster are now starting to stand at odds with The Bloodline, much like NXT upstart Grayson Waller.

Earlier this week, on NXT 2.0., Waller had a verbal exchange with Anoa'i family member Solo Sikoa. He expressed that he didn't care what Sikoa's familial ties were or what his 'Blood Type' was in reference to The Bloodline.

Waller's promo prompted The Usos to take to Twitter and threaten him about their potential arrival on WWE's third brand. However, the 32-year-old clapped back with a clever reply of his own:

"Make sure you ask Roman’s permission to work Tuesdays" , tweeted Waller.

However, Roman Reigns has his plate full after Riddle vowed to get back at The Tribal Chief for revenge on behalf of Orton. The Original Bro recently secured a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, which will take place next week on SmackDown.

This will be Reigns' first title defense since he won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania after toppling Brock Lesnar in April.

Fans have already taken to the idea of Grayson Waller potentially getting in the ring with Roman Reigns

It is highly unlikely that Grayson Waller will land a one-on-one match against Roman Reigns anytime soon. However, the possibility is stronger than ever since Waller's aforementioned tweet. Even the mention of The Tribal Chief has caused fans to throw caution to Waller for dealing with The Bloodline.

Cam R. @Camking2189 @GraysonWWE You keep putting Roman Reigns name in your mouth he might show up as well. @GraysonWWE You keep putting Roman Reigns name in your mouth he might show up as well.

While the possibility of Reigns showing up on NXT 2.0. is quite low, The Usos can very well make an appearance on the show. We have recently seen multiple stars like Dolph Ziggler, and AJ Styles from the main roster show up on the former black-and-gold brand.

Fans will have to wait and see if The Bloodline actually makes their presence felt on Tuesday night's show.

