Rising WWE star wants to join popular faction

A rising WWE star recently earned a major contract. She now wants to join a popular faction.
Chase University was originally formed in 2021 and included members Andre Chase, Bodhi Hayward, Thea Hail, and Duke Hudson. Riley Osborne was later added to the group in 2023. Over the years, the group added and removed members, but the core remained the same until last year, when Chase U temporarily disbanded. Since then, Andre Chase managed to re-form the group with new members, Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors. However, things aren't the same. Despite this, WWE LFG season two co-winner, Dani Sekelsky, wants to join the group.
During a recent interview with TV Insider, Dani was asked where she sees herself fitting into in NXT. The WWE LFG winner said that she wants to join Chase University since the group is missing a girl. She also said that she would love to work with Kelani Jordan or Lash Legend.
"I could say maybe Chase U is missing a girl in there. I don’t know, but for me right now, I’ve been thinking that I’d be grateful to face any girl on the roster. I’ve been thinking about my singles debut and the opportunity I can create within that. I’d love to work with Kelani Jordan or Lash Legend or anybody, but those two names came to mind for me because they are so dynamic and powerful. I’ve seen how far they’ve come from their professional athletic careers to now wrestling. I would be grateful to work with anyone, but storyline-wise I’d let them take the reins on that. The moment I get that opportunity to step into the ring I’ll seize it." [H/T TV Insider]
Dani Sekelsky on the possibility of her wearing a mask in WWE
Dani Sekelsky was part of The Undertaker's team during season two of WWE LFG. One of the most surprising moments of the season was when Taker asked her to wear a lucha libre mask and work as a heel. Dani took on the new challenge in a positive manner.
During the same interview, Dani said that she would love to wear the mask again, and there's a possibility it could come back.
"The mask, oh goodness. I would love to dawn the mask again. We shall see. It’s not a conversation I’ve had, but I do think there is a very big possibility it would be coming back at some point." [H/T TV Insider]
It will be interesting to see when Dani Sekelsky will make her televised debut on NXT.
